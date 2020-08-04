Valleyfair to remain closed for the rest of the year due to pandemic

article

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Valleyfair will remain closed for the rest of the year, according to an update released Tuesday.

"We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season," said Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s General Manager and Vice President in a press release. “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. Although we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards, the continued uncertainty in our region brought by COVID-19 has led us to the difficult yet responsible decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year."

Another factor in the decision was diminishing amount of days left in the 2020 operating season.

The Shakopee amusement park is making plans to open next year with special events such as a Peanuts Celebration of the famous comic strip, Corn Feast and a new event space.

Season passes bought for the 2020 season will remain valid through 2021.

