Valleyfair Corn Fest coming in August

Valleyfair is hosting an end-of-summer festival celebrating one of Minnesota’s favorite crops.

The Shakopee amusement park announced on Tuesday the A-maize-ing Corn Fest, a cornucopia of food, music, and other activities featuring all things corn, is starting on Aug. 19 and lasting through Sept. 4.

"I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that late summer sunshine by having cobs of fun at the park," said Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s vice president and general manager, in a statement. "Corn is not only a staple of Minnesota’s harvest season, but it’s also one of the state’s largest exports and something to be proud of. So, bring the whole family and enjoy a multigenerational cornucopia of fun and tasty experiences!"

Beginning in August, you can try corn-themed food and drinks, enjoy a corn eating contest, games, music, dancing, and more. The event is only on Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 19 through Sept. 4 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

There is no need to buy a specialty ticket to attend the Corn Fest as it’s included with park admission.