USPS shuts down mail delivery at 7 post offices in Twin Cities for Friday

Due to ongoing safety concerns in the aftermath of riots and looting in the Twin Cities, the United States Postal Service is suspending mail delivery at seven spots in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The following locations will be closed for mail delivery. Some will also close for retail services as well:

• Industrial, 55104, 1430 Concordia Ave

• Lake Street, 55408, 55409, 110 E 31st St

• MN Transfer, 55114, 2334 University Ave W

• Loop Station (retail only), 55402, 811 LaSalle Ave

• Commerce Station (retail only), 55415, 307 4th Ave S

• Minnehaha, 55406, 3033 27th Aves S.

• Powderhorn, 55407, 3045 W 74th St.

Postal workers say there will be no mail delivery for many homes and businesses in the 55104, 55114, 55406, 55407 and 55408 zip codes.

The mail for these residents will be held in a secure, off-site location.

The post office suspended service for several areas in Minneapolis and St. Paul on Thursday as protests boiled over across the Twin Cities in the wake of the death of George Floyd.