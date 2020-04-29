US Rep. Peterson to address challenges facing Minnesota pork industry during pandemic

U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, chairman of the House Agricultural Committee, will be holding a news conference in Worthington, Minnesota—home to the state’s largest pork production facility—to discuss the challenges facing hot farmers in the Minnesota and nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. FOX 9 will stream the news conference at fox9.com/live at 1 p.m.

The news conference comes less than one day after President Donald Trump ordered meat processing plants to stay open during the pandemic to prevent meat shortages. He signed an executive order Tuesday night under the Defense Production Act, classifying meat plants as “critical infrastructure.”

Pork processing facilities across the country had been shutting down following outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers, including the JBS pork plant in Worthington, which closed last week. Worthington is in Nobles County, which has 615 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, although it is unknown how many are linked to the JBS plant.

The closures have caused a significant backup of hogs at pork processing plants throughout the region.

The JBS plant is slated to reopen Wednesday, but not for business as usual. Instead, workers will be euthanizing 13,000 pigs to prevent disease since they cannot be processed.

Peterson will be joined at the news conference by Gov. Tim Walz, Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson and Dr. Beth Thompson from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health as well as state and local lawmakers, pork producers and other agricultural leaders.

They will address the current backup of hogs for processing as well as the need for testing, protective equipment, sanitization and contingency planning all along the food supply chain.