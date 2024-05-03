Beloved Convention Grill reopening in Edina after years-long closure

For nine decades, the Convention Grill has been known for serving up no-frills American classics.

But after four years of customers waiting and wondering, the burgers are back on the grill at the beloved diner.

"It's really great. It feels good. A little daunting. We can really feel the buildup of excitement, which is great and slightly terrifying," co-owner Tony Rimarcik told FOX 9.

The restaurant, which is owned by the Rimarcik family, shut down at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Rimarciks took the opportunity to work on their other properties, like the Monte Carlo, Runyon's and Annie's Parlor.

But it wasn't until after the patriarch of the family, John Rimarcik, passed away from brain cancer in December, that his sons were able to bring new life to the Edina landmark.

"It would have meant a lot to me to have opened it when he could have seen it. But we're doing what we can. Getting it open. Trying to get on with things and keep it together," said Rimarcik.

While some of the original booths, woodwork and floors are the same, the kitchen has been remodeled and there are a few other cosmetic changes.

Some things have changed, but many remain the same at Convention Grill in Edina after a four-year closure. (FOX 9)

Both long time employees and customers are glad to see the neighborhood favorite open its doors again.

"It's exciting. It's been gone for so long and so everybody keeps asking when is it going to reopen and here we are," said manager Shawn Schmitz.

"Just been coming here for years. Everybody loves a hamburger. Molly loves a hamburger and this was always my go-to burger joint," said customer Molly Lind.

For now, the diner is training the staff with family, friends and neighbors.

On Wednesday, the Convention Grill plans to open to the public, who have clearly built up an appetite for the Depression-era eatery.

"I feel like it's just a little place with hamburgers and fries. How can this be such a big deal," said Rimarcik.