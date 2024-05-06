Leave fragile, abandoned-looking fawn alone, DNR says

article

Most deer born in Minnesota, known as a fawn, are born in the next two months, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging anyone who might come in contact with one to leave them alone.

According to the DNR, in their first weeks of life, fawns are still learning critical skills and often remain near their mothers who might not be in sight.

So while they may look in distress, they could be just practicing, the DNR says.

As a result, even fawns that might look abandoned or fragile should be left alone.

However, if one is clearly wounded, talk to a wildlife rehabilitator first before trying to move it, the DNR says.

For more information about what to do when encountering young wild animals, visit the Minnesota DNR website.