JBS voluntarily closing Worthington, Minnesota pork plant indefinitely due to COVID-19 cases

article

JBS USA on Monday announced the indefinite closure of its Worthington, Minnesota pork production facility due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the plant.

On Friday, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663, which represents the nearly 2,000 workers at the pork plant, confirmed 19 cases of COVID-19 at the plant. By Saturday, that number grew to 20.

“We don’t make this decision lightly,” said a statement from Bob Krebs, President of JBS USA Pork. “We recognize JBS Worthington is critical to local hog producers, the U.S. food supply and the many businesses that support the facility each and every day.”

In his daily news conference Monday, Gov. Tim Walz confirmed that JBS's shutdown was voluntary and not a result of pressure from the state.

NOBLES COUNTY A COVID-19 HOTSPOT

Nobles County, home to the JBS pork plant, now has 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the most confirmed cases per capita of any Minnesota county, with 3.5 positive tests per 1,000 residents. The next closest is Martin County with 2 cases per 1,000, Wilkin with 1.4 and Olmstead with 1.3 cases. By comparison, Hennepin County has 0.8 cases per 1,000 and Ramsey County has 0.4 cases per 1,000.

Advertisement

In a news conference Monday, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said health officials noticed an increase in Nobles County cases and through interviews "fairly quickly spotted a strong link to the JBS plant."

The Health Department is conducting investigations into the Nobles County cases, which Malcom said are taking longer because more than 40 languages are spoken at the JBS plant.

Of the first 41 investigations, Malcolm's team found 33 of the cases were JBS employees and another six were family members of JBS employees.

STATE OF MINNESOTA UPDATE: Minnesota death toll from COVID-19 rises to 143, case total reaches 2,470

The Worthington facility will wind down operations over the next two days with a minimal staff to get existing product into the food supply. All employees are being asked to follow Gov. Tim Walz’s stay at home order. The company will continue to pay its employees during the plant closure.

“As we all learn more about coronavirus, it is clear that the disease is far more widespread across the U.S. and in our county than official estimates indicate based on limited testing,” Krebs said. “We have taken aggressive actions to keep coronavirus out of our plant and keep this critical infrastructure facility operational. It is our hope that Governor Walz’s effort to implement more widespread community testing will help all of us better understand the measures we must all take to stop its potential spread. We must work together to defeat this common enemy.”

The JBS plant in Worthington is Minnesota' largest pork processor, employing more than 2,000 people in Nobles County and processing 20,000 hogs per day.

Walz said some of the cases in Worthington are family members of workers at the Smithfield Foods plant across the border in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which has become a hot spot for infections. The Smithfield Foods plant closed indefinitely Sunday, April 12 after hundreds of workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

STATE ISSUES GUIDANCE TO MEATPACKING INDUSTRY

The State of Minnesota has requested information from the meatpacking industry about the number of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 along with other COVID-19 related spread information. The Minnesota Department of Health, Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Agriculture created health and safety guidelines for the meatpacking industry, whcih have been posted at www.dli.mn.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/COVID_19_meatpacking_guidance.pdf.

The guidance addresses the following issues:

Employee and visitor screening;

Cleaning and disinfecting;

Distancing and production, work-shift schedules and work-break schedules;

Personal protective equipment (PPE) and facial coverings;

Personnel hygiene and adequate handwashing facilities;

Communications and training for managers and workers;

COVID-19 Business Plan;

Working remotely; and

Employment and human resources items.

"The meatpacking sector is an important part of Minnesota's economy and a critical source for our food supply," Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink said in a statement. "They have also been hot spots across the country for COVD-19 transmission. The following guidelines will help ensure Minnesota's meatpacking sector has appropriate measures in place to protect the safety of their employees and continue producing the food necessary to keep our state and nation fed."

JBS has implemented the following preventive measures: