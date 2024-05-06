Minnesotans travel to Nebraska to assist recovery after tornado outbreak

Two Minnesotans are part of a Salvation Army team in Omaha, assisting with ongoing disaster recovery efforts after devastating tornadoes tore apart Nebraska and Iowa last month.

Jeff Curran and Marie Putnam left Minnesota on May 2. They will volunteer in Nebraska until May 16.

"I find it to be both a privilege and a blessing to be a part of helping people rebuild their lives," Jeff told FOX 9 on Monday. "Even a small part like what we’re doing right now."

Many homes near Omaha were wiped out in April when tornadoes ravaged communities across the Great Plains and the Midwest.

"Some houses are completely gone off the foundation," Jeff said. "There’s no sign that there was ever a house even there."

"A lot of homes have been totally destroyed," Marie continued.

Jeff and Marie are stationed out of a supply distribution site in Omaha. Each day they work to distribute donations to people in need.

"We have rakes, we have shovels, we have brooms, we have trash bags. We have paper products like toilet paper and paper towels, we have cleaner," Jeff said.

"We have bottled water, and we have some Gatorade as well," Marie continued. "Personal care items, personal hygiene products for them to pick up."

"When [the storm’s victims] open up, they’re just really devastated by the damage to their homes and they don’t have a clue what they’re going to do," Jeff finished. "Your heart just breaks for them because you know there’s a lot going on, and you really wish you could do more, but we do our part to help."