Upper Red Lake walleye limit stays at 4 fish this winter

What we know

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday the winter season walleye limit for anglers on Upper Red Lake and Mille Lacs Lake.

Anglers on Upper Red Lake can once again keep four walleye, though only one can be longer than 17 inches.

The DNR said the regulations are based on the results of the fall netting assessment, which was described as "excellent." The fall net catch assessment found 41.5 walleye per net in Minnesota waters, with the DNR adding that the catches have remained in this range for the past several years.

What they’re saying

"Our fall assessment placed us in a surplus condition, which allows us to set a more liberal target harvest," Brad Parsons, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries section manager, said in a statement. "The state waters of Upper Red Lake have a high number of spawning aged female walleye. We’re also seeing abundant numbers of young walleye, which bodes well for the future."

What else?

The DNR also announced the walleye limit for Mille Lacs Lake. Anglers are allowed to keep two walleye from the popular lake, but sizing restrictions are in place.

The winter season runs from Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, through Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.