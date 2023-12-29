Expand / Collapse search

Up to 100 people trapped on Upper Red Lake Friday evening: Sheriff’s Office

By
Published 
Updated 6:59PM
Beltrami
FOX 9

Fisherman recounts northern MN ice rescue

A weekend of ice fishing took a turn for the worst at a popular spot in Beltrami County on Sunday, leading to the rescue of 35 people. One fisherman recalls the experience to FOX 9’s Babs Santos.

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Beltrami Sheriff’s Office is reporting 75 to 100 people are stranded on an ice floe that has detached from the main ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County.

According to authorities, the fishermen are not currently able to get back to shore, and the open water area is too large to bridge at the moment.

Several emergency responders are working on an operation to get people back to shore, and there are no reports of anyone in the water yet, authorities have said.

The incident marks the fifth time in a week authorities have been dispatched to rescue people on Upper Red Lake due to ice conditions.

Numerous ice rescues have happened throughout the month of December, despite the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) repeatedly warning of thin ice conditions.