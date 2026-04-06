Minneapolis ICE shooting: City releases video that undermines feds' version of events

The Brief The City of Minneapolis released video of the ICE shooting of Julio C. Sosa-Celis on Jan. 14. The video undermines federal authorities' account of what happened that night. The U.S. Attorney's Office opened a criminal probe into whether the two ICE agents lied under oath about the events of the shooting.



The City of Minneapolis released video footage Monday from an ICE-involved shooting that injured a Venezuelan man in January.

North Minneapolis ICE shooting video

What's new:

The city posted the 9-minute video, captured by city-owned cameras, from the Jan. 14 incident near North Lyndale Avenue and North 24th Avenue. The city said it has no additional information and will not comment further.

The full video can be watched in the player above.

The backstory:

The incident happened near the 600 block of 24th Avenue North just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Initial reporting detailed federal agents were pursuing a man in a vehicle who had crashed into a snowbank. The man then ran to a nearby home, where a pursuing agent caught up with him and attempted to make an arrest.

An "altercation" between the agent and suspect then ensued, which led to two other people arriving from a nearby apartment, and all three attacking the officer – one armed with a broomstick, according to DHS.

"After officers reached the person, two other people arrived from a nearby apartment and all three started attacking the officer," DHS later said in a statement.

State investigators recovered a plastic shovel and photographed the scene before leaving the area that night.

A search warrant was served on Wednesday, Jan. 21, with the BCA saying its personnel recovered a broom, a shell casing and a bullet in the process.

Julio Sosa-Celis, 24, a Venezuelan national, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, while Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna, 26, was also arrested in its aftermath.

ICE agents under investigation

Dig deeper:

Both men were charged with assaulting a federal agent in the aftermath of the altercation, but the DOJ later requested the charges be dismissed with prejudice, writing in a motion, "newly discovered evidence in this matter is materially inconsistent with the allegations in the complaint affidavit."

The U.S. Attorney’s Office opened a criminal probe into two ICE officers after video evidence revealed the agents’ sworn testimony included "untruthful statements."

"Lying under oath is a serious federal offense," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin previously said. "Violations of this sacred sworn oath will not be tolerated."