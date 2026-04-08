Michelin Guide coming to Minneapolis: City pays $250K annually for 3-year dining recognition

The Brief The Michelin Guide is expanding to Minneapolis as part of its Great Lakes region. Only restaurants within Minneapolis city limits will be eligible, excluding Saint Paul and other metro communities. The first Michelin list featuring Minneapolis is expected in 2027.



The Michelin Guide is coming to Minneapolis, bringing new attention to a food scene that many say has long deserved national recognition.

Minneapolis joins Michelin’s Great Lakes expansion

What we know:

The Michelin Guide, one of the world’s most respected sources for dining and travel recommendations, will now include Minneapolis restaurants. However, only those within the city’s boundaries will be eligible for consideration.

Meet Minneapolis says the city’s tourism improvement district is paying $250,000 a year for three years to secure this honor. Other cities joining the expansion include Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

Anonymous Michelin inspectors have already begun visiting restaurants in Minneapolis as part of the selection process.

Local chefs and critics weigh in on Michelin’s arrival

What they're saying:

"When you have someone like Michelin that starts to take a look at the Minneapolis dining scene. It connotes something to folks that say, Oh, I didn't know that. And it captures their attention. It gives them a little bit of excitement and says, All right, I want to check it out myself," said Courtney Ries, Senior Vice President of Destination, Branding, and Strategy at Meet Minneapolis.

"I love it. I think it's awesome, especially for a lot of the young chefs in our town, but I don't we don't need Michelin to tell us how good we are. I think we really are and but the fact that they're here, it's awesome," said David Fhima, chef.

"I think it's not only we don't need it, but I worry that it'll shift people's perception of our dining to lean into our French and Japanese restaurants or restaurants that are like, you know, the upper echelons of our local fine dining, as opposed to all of the restaurants that need us right now and all of the restaurants that are excellent for their cuisine type, even if Michelin might not star them," said Kirstie Kimball, indie food critic.

Minneapolis restaurants and chefs have already received national recognition, including James Beard nominations and awards. Last year, Diane’s Place was named Food and Wine’s Restaurant of the Year.

Why you should care:

The addition of Minneapolis to the Michelin Guide could bring even more attention and visitors to the city’s diverse food scene. However, only restaurants inside Minneapolis will be considered, as cities must pay to be included. This means Saint Paul and other metro communities will not be featured.

The first Michelin list to include Minneapolis is expected to be released in 2027. Restaurants will be awarded one to three stars.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which Minneapolis restaurants will be featured or how the guide’s presence will impact the broader Twin Cities dining scene.