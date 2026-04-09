Minnesota weather: Patchy sun with an evening light rainy mix Thursday

The Brief Expect clouds and patchy sunshine with highs near 50 degrees in the metro. A light rain-snow mix arrives Thursday evening before clearing overnight. Warmer air returns this weekend, though it comes with chances of rain.



Expect a cooler Thursday in Minnesota with patchy sunshine and a chance for a light wintry mix in the evening.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Thursday will be fairly cloudy with patchy sunshine at times. Westerly winds remain light at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures are a bit below average, with highs reaching around 50 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 30s, while much of the state sees highs in the 40s.

A clipper system later in the day brings the chance of a light rainy mix across parts of central and southern Minnesota before clearing overnight.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday starts with patchy morning fog before turning into a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Highs reach the mid-50s under light northerly winds.

On Saturday, a warm front brings increasing clouds along with the chance for showers and thunderstorms by midday, with additional chances into the evening and overnight. Highs reach around 60 degrees.

Sunday and Monday turn much warmer, with temperatures climbing into the 70s, and more chances for rain showers. Cooler temperatures in the 50s return by midweek.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: