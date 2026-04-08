Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Mother rents billboard 3 years after son's unsolved murder

The Brief Gabriel Mendoza was shot and killed while working security outside a Minneapolis nightclub on a Saturday night in October 2022. More than three years later, there have been no arrests and his family is still searching for answers. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and can remain anonymous.



The family of Gabriel Mendoza is still searching for justice more than three years after he was killed while working security outside a nightclub in Uptown.

Remembering a night that changed everything

What we know:

Mendoza was working security outside the Firehouse Restaurant and Lounge in Uptown when he was shot just before midnight on a Saturday in October 2022.

He was in the back of the building, surveying the area and making sure things were safe when shots were fired.

"He’s surveying the ground making sure things are safe and secure, gets caught in crossfire, gets hit in the neck and is still able to usher people inside who were out here into safety," said Katrina Mendoza, Gabriel’s mother. "That’s what I believe, I don’t know for sure though."

Police and Mendoza’s family believe there were many people outside the club that night who may have seen or heard something important.

Investigators think it’s possible some witnesses have not come forward, either because they believe their information is not significant or they assume someone else has already spoken to police.

The club where Mendoza worked is no longer there, but for his mother, returning to the area is still painful.

"I get a physical reaction when I come into this area like right now as I’m talking to you I feel completely nauseous. This is where somebody took my son’s life, and he was such a light in the world, not just our family but in the community," said Mendoza.

A mother’s determination and community outreach

Why you should care:

Mendoza’s family has never stopped seeking justice. His mother, Katrina, has rented an LED billboard in hopes of getting answers and calls the investigator on the case weekly. She has also started a nonprofit called The Blue House to help other families dealing with unsolved murders find support and resources.

"I’m hoping the reason that people haven’t said anything is because they don’t think they have enough information, but they might have the missing piece of the puzzle," said Mendoza.

When asked about her determination to find justice for her son, Mendoza said, "Until my last breath. I’ll be out here telling his story."

Gabriel Mendoza was known for his serious, protective energy at work, but those who knew him personally remember his sense of humor, love for break dancing and music, and his talent in sports. He was a protector, especially for those who needed it most.

Mendoza’s family and police continue to ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous, and every detail could help bring closure to a family and a community still searching for answers.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any suspects, and it’s still unclear who fired the shots that killed Mendoza.

It’s also unknown if any new leads have come in as a result of the billboard or nonprofit outreach.