MN fraud: Final member of $14M family fraud scheme set to plead guilty
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The final member of a multi-million-dollar family Feeding our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota is now set to plead guilty, according to court records.
Guilty plea
What we know:
Court records show Gandi Mohamed is now scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Thursday in federal court.
Mohamed had been slated to face trial later this month after rejecting a plea deal in the case.
Big picture view:
Mohamed's change of plea follows his brother Suleman Mohamed's guilty plea last week to a wire fraud charge.
Gandi Mohamed will become the sixth member of his family to plead guilty in the fraud scheme.
The family plot
The backstory:
The Mohamed family were charged as part of a 47-count indictment in January 2024. Included in the indictment were Gandi Mohamed, brother Suleman Mohamed, sister Ikram Mohamed, mother Fadumo Yusuf, sister Aisha Hussein, Ikram's husband Shakur Abdisalam, and – the only unrelated culprit – Ikram's friend Sahra Osman.
Prosecutors say the group claimed to have served millions of meals at sites under the sponsorship of Feeding our Future, pocketing $14 million from the federal child nutrition program in the process.
Investigators say the family then laundered the funds through fraudulent real estate and rental schemes and falsified consultant work.