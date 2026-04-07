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MN fraud: Final member of $14M family fraud scheme set to plead guilty

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Published  April 7, 2026 10:00am CDT
Fraud in Minnesota
FOX 9
1-year sentence for Feeding our Future defendant

1-year sentence for Feeding our Future defendant

More than three years since federal authorities began prosecuting those responsible for the Feeding our Future fraud scheme, another defendant in the $250 million scandal has received a one-year sentence for his part in the fraud. FOX 9’s Courtney Godfrey has the latest from Minneapolis.

The Brief

    • Gandi Mohamed, the final member of a family involved in a multi-million-dollar Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota, is scheduled to plead guilty after previously rejecting a plea deal.
    • The Mohamed family is accused of fraudulently claiming to have served millions of meals and pocketing $14 million from the federal child nutrition program.
    • His brother Suleman Mohamed pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge last week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The final member of a multi-million-dollar family Feeding our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota is now set to plead guilty, according to court records.

Guilty plea

What we know:

Court records show Gandi Mohamed is now scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Thursday in federal court.

Mohamed had been slated to face trial later this month after rejecting a plea deal in the case.

Big picture view:

Mohamed's change of plea follows his brother Suleman Mohamed's guilty plea last week to a wire fraud charge.

Gandi Mohamed will become the sixth member of his family to plead guilty in the fraud scheme.

The family plot

The backstory:

The Mohamed family were charged as part of a 47-count indictment in January 2024. Included in the indictment were Gandi Mohamed, brother Suleman Mohamed, sister Ikram Mohamed, mother Fadumo Yusuf, sister Aisha Hussein, Ikram's husband Shakur Abdisalam, and – the only unrelated culprit – Ikram's friend Sahra Osman.

Prosecutors say the group claimed to have served millions of meals at sites under the sponsorship of Feeding our Future, pocketing $14 million from the federal child nutrition program in the process.

Investigators say the family then laundered the funds through fraudulent real estate and rental schemes and falsified consultant work.

Fraud in MinnesotaCrime and Public SafetyMinneapolis