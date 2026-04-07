MN fraud: Final member of $14M family fraud scheme set to plead guilty

The Brief Gandi Mohamed, the final member of a family involved in a multi-million-dollar Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota, is scheduled to plead guilty after previously rejecting a plea deal. The Mohamed family is accused of fraudulently claiming to have served millions of meals and pocketing $14 million from the federal child nutrition program. His brother Suleman Mohamed pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge last week.



The final member of a multi-million-dollar family Feeding our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota is now set to plead guilty, according to court records.

Guilty plea

What we know:

Court records show Gandi Mohamed is now scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Thursday in federal court.

Mohamed had been slated to face trial later this month after rejecting a plea deal in the case.

Big picture view:

Mohamed's change of plea follows his brother Suleman Mohamed's guilty plea last week to a wire fraud charge.

Gandi Mohamed will become the sixth member of his family to plead guilty in the fraud scheme.

The family plot

The backstory:

The Mohamed family were charged as part of a 47-count indictment in January 2024. Included in the indictment were Gandi Mohamed, brother Suleman Mohamed, sister Ikram Mohamed, mother Fadumo Yusuf, sister Aisha Hussein, Ikram's husband Shakur Abdisalam, and – the only unrelated culprit – Ikram's friend Sahra Osman.

Prosecutors say the group claimed to have served millions of meals at sites under the sponsorship of Feeding our Future, pocketing $14 million from the federal child nutrition program in the process.

Investigators say the family then laundered the funds through fraudulent real estate and rental schemes and falsified consultant work.