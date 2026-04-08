Walz authorizes National Guard to support after cyberattack

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The Brief A cyberattack has disrupted Winona County services this week. Gov. Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to support the county and ensure continuity of municipal operations. The cyberattack happened Monday and continued into Tuesday.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the National Guard to provide assistance to Winona County following a cyberattack on Monday.

Winona County cyberattack

What we know:

A cyberattack in Winona County on April 6 disrupted critical systems and services, according to the governor. The attack continued into Tuesday, which "significantly impaired the county's ability to deliver vital emergency and municipal services."

County officials have been working with Minnesota Information Technology Services, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the League of Minnesota Cities, the FBI, and cybersecurity experts to respond to this attack.

In the meantime, Walz has issued an executive order to authorize the National Guard to support the county, provide emergency assistance and ensure continuity of municipal operations.

What we don't know:

The specific impacts of the cyberattack are unclear. FOX 9 has reached out to Winona County for comment.

What they're saying:

"Cyberattacks are an evolving threat that can strike anywhere, at any time," said Walz. "Swift coordination between state and local experts matters in these moments. That's why I am authorizing the National Guard to support Winona County as they work to protect critical systems and maintain essential services."