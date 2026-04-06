Tesla captures Minneapolis hit-and-run footage, woman charged in fatal crash

The Brief Gabryella Marie Liebgott, 22, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide following a hit-and-run in northeast Minneapolis on March 22, 2026. Police say that Liebgott initially fled the scene, but investigators were able to use surrounding surveillance footage, including some from a parked Tesla, to locate the vehicle at an auto body shop. The shop owner then told authorities he found it odd the woman had requested a vinyl wrap for her vehicle to be done immediately, before repairs could be completed in full.



Police have charged a woman with vehicular homicide following a fatal hit-and-run in northeast Minneapolis after an investigation determined a nearby Tesla captured footage of the crash, and the driver attempted to hide the vehicle at an auto body shop in the days that followed.

Minneapolis hit-and-run crash

What we know:

Gabryella Marie Liebgott, 22, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide – fleeing the scene and operating a vehicle negligently – after a crash that occurred in the early morning hours of March 22, 2026.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, around 3:07 a.m. that morning, callers reported the hit-and-run of a pedestrian in the area of 1623 Marshall Street NE. Authorities have since identified the victim as 22-year-old Seham Hassen.

At the scene, police reported that numerous friends and bystanders said she was hit as she was preparing to cross the street. She later died at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Dig deeper:

Investigators at the scene of the collision learned that Hassen had been struck with such force that the entire driver’s side mirror of the vehicle that hit her was found at the site, according to the charges.

As they investigated the incident, authorities collected surveillance footage from homes and businesses along Marshall Street NE, as well as video footage from a parked Tesla that captured the collision.

Footage from the Tesla reportedly showed that Hassen tried to get out of the path of the oncoming car, but didn't have time before she was struck. The suspect vehicle then abruptly maneuvered back into its proper driving lane as it took off.

The impact of the collision is described in charges as "violent" – causing Hassen’s body to be thrown onto its windshield before appearing to fall beneath the moving car. As her body moved through the air, portions of her white dress were also scattered.

Hit-and-run cover up attempt

Why you should care:

Investigators were able to use the camera footage, plus camera systems throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul to recreate a potential path of travel, but were unable to positively identify the vehicle still. Its description and accompanying photos were sent out to multiple news outlets to help locate it.

On March 30, investigators then received a call from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, which reported they believed they had found the vehicle involved at an auto shop that specializes in applying vinyl exterior wraps.

The vehicle allegedly driven by Gabryella Marie Liebgott on the morning of a fatal hit-and-run in northeast Minneapolis.

According to charges, damage to the vehicle was consistent with the damage that would have been caused on the night of the crash – the driver's side headlight was damaged, the lens cover was missing, its hood appeared to have damage on the driver’s side and the driver's side mirror was missing as well. Once it was towed to the Minneapolis Police Forensic Garage to be processed for evidence, swabs of blood were also collected, along with fabric consistent with Hassen’s dress.

Police then interviewed the auto shop owner, who reported that he had received a call on March 23 about a potential customer who wanted to bring in a vehicle for a vinyl wrap, but also wanted the vehicle to be stored at the shop for an extended period of time. The owner was told the vehicle was damaged, but that the customer was ordering parts to complete repairs at a later date.

The shop reportedly thought the request was strange, given that typically repairs would need to be completed prior to applying vinyl wrapping.

The owner then told investigators that the vehicle was dropped off by a woman named "Gabby," who provided a phone number, but never called back to ask about the status of the vehicle.

Once investigators were able to identify "Gabby" as Liebgott, and link the vehicle to her, they were about to retrace her whereabouts on the night of the crash.

Charges state that she had been parked outside the Minneapolis VFW located at 2916 Lyndale Avenue, from 1:23 a.m. to 2:25 a.m., through the swipe of an ID.

Liebgott could then be seen on surveillance footage from across the street driving away at 2:25 a.m. Camera footage captured her "speeding recklessly" down Lyndale Avenue and swerving into the oncoming lane of traffic.

Numerous cameras followed the path of the car to Marshall Street NE before the vehicle struck Hassen and sped away, fleeing down Hennepin Avenue and onto Highway 280, charges state.

Police say that Liebgott did not turn herself in. Instead, she was arrested on April 3, 2026, and booked into the Hennepin County Jail.