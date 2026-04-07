MN woman embezzles $1.2M from employer to fund gambling, pull-tab addiction: Charges

The Brief A Minnesota woman is accused of embezzling more than $1.2 million from her employer over several years. Prosecutors say the money was used to support a gambling and pull-tab addiction. The woman is facing a federal charge of wire fraud.



A Minnesota woman is facing a federal wire fraud charge after prosecutors say she embezzled more than $1.2 million from her employer and used most of the money to fuel a gambling and pull-tab addiction.

HR worker accused of embezzling money

The backstory:

According to a federal complaint filed Monday, Brigit Marshall worked for a Minnesota-based truck sales and services company beginning in 2017, where she handled human resources and the company’s payroll.

Charges allege that from 2017 through May 2025, Marshall used her role to carry out a scheme to embezzle company funds. She reportedly created fraudulent wage garnishments in the company’s payroll system and redirected those payments to herself or accounts she controlled.

Marshall then allegedly created separate general ledgers and altered records to cover up those transactions. Because of the separate ledgers, the transfers were hidden or buried among the legitimate payments in unrelated areas, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors allege Marshall embezzled at least $1.26 million from the company, with most of the money used to fund her gambling and pull-tab addiction, court documents state.

Dig deeper:

Marshall has been charged with one count of wire fraud. The charge stems in part from a January 2024 transaction involving a $17,320 check deposited into a bank account.