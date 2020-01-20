University of St. Thomas dance team brings home two national titles for the second year in a row

article

For the second year in a row the University of St. Thomas dance team is taking home two national titles for two different styles of dance at the Universal Dance Association championships at the ESPN Center in Orlando, FL.

“It was unreal. It was so unbelievable to not only double, but double two years in a row. We work so hard all season so, really, we couldn’t have asked for anything better,” UST dancer Hennelie Hawes said.

The team took first place in the “open” category for their jazz and hip hop routines. In 2019, the UST team took the top spots for their “open” hip-hop and jazz routines. There are about 30 other teams competing in each category.

“I really think it was the connection we had between the team. When we perform the dance in front of everybody I feel like the audience and the judges can feel the connection that we have. It’s so special, the bond we have as a team,” Hawes said.

