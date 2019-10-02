University of Minnesota warns of suspected rabid bat seen on campus

University of Minnesota officials are warning the campus community after a bat was found acting strangely on the East Bank, according to a U of M SAFE-U Alert.

The bat was found around 11 a.m. on sidewalk near the Donhowe Building, according to the alert. Officials thought the bat's reported behavior, specifically at the time of the day it was seen, was suspicious and could mean the bat had rabies.

Minnesota Department of Health officials, however, were unable to find the bat and test it.

Officials are asking anyone who may have come in contact with the bat to contact their health care provider or MDH at (651)201-5414 to determine if rabies shots are needed.