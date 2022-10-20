University of Minnesota service workers union sets strike date



A strike date has now been set for thousands of University of Minnesota service workers fighting for a new contract.

Workers in grounds crew, food preparation, and service workers are among the employees that are set to walk off the job next Wednesday, October 26, if no deal is reached. The union says the strike will last four days.

While there is some progress on economic issues, the union says key priorities are stalling in negotiations.

More negotiations are planned to take place on Friday.