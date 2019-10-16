University of Minnesota reports 94 percent graduation rate among student-athletes

The University of Minnesota announced Wednesday that its student-athletes have posted a program-record 94 percent graduation rate, as measured by the NCAA's Graduation Success Rate.

According to a release from the university, the GSR focuses on the six-year cohort who came to the U as freshmen in 2012 and shows the percentage of student-athletes on any given team who earn a college degree within six years of starting school. It represents data from first-time freshmen, student-athletes who entered at midyear, and student-athletes who transferred into the university between 2009-2012. It excludes student-athletes who transfer from the university in good academic standing.

Additionally, six Gopher women's programs held a perfect 100 percent in the latest GSR report: basketball, golf, gymnastics, hockey, soccer and tennis. Seven Gopher men's programs achieved rates of 90 percent or higher, led by gymnastics and tennis, achieving 100 percent rates.

The rate is the second-highest among Big Ten institutions, trailing only Northwestern at 98 percent.