University of Minnesota moves spring break to April

The University of Minnesota will be moving its spring break to April this spring semester, according to university President Joan Gabel.

Gabel shared the update in a campuswide email Wednesday, explaining the Faculty Senate voted to move spring break from March 8 - 12 to April 5 - 9.

"While many of our Big Ten colleagues eliminated Spring Break, we heard that the break is needed by students, faculty, and staff," said Gabel.

The change comes due to concerns about students leaving campus and returning a week later, which could lead to increased transmission of COVID-19. For the fall semester, all classes will shift to distance learning after the Thanksgiving break. By moving the week of spring break from March to April, university leaders would be able to decide later in the semester if they need to change classes to fully remote learning for the final weeks of classes.

According to Gabel, depending on the state of the pandemic, university leaders will decide closer to spring break whether to change the learning model for the campus following the week off.

The new April dates also allow the time off to coincide with spring breaks for Minneapolis Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools.