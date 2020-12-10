University of Minnesota board to discuss tuition-free program for low-income families

article

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents will discuss a strategic plan that includes a tuition-free program for students from low-income families Friday.

According to the board’s meeting agenda, families with $50,000 or less in income will qualify for the program called “Targeted Student Aid.” The initiative is one of 30 action items in the University’s MPACT 2025 plan, a system wide strategic document.

The program would be implemented in 2021. President Joan Gabel recommended its approval.

Read more about the MPACT 2025 plan on page 79 of the Board of Regents agenda.