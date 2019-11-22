Undercover BCA operation leads to two arrests, seizure of 80 grams of suspected fentanyl

article

Two men arrested in the largest suspected fentanyl bust in Minnesota in 2019 are expected to be charged in the upcoming days.

According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the two men were arrested during an undercover operation in Duluth, Minnesota Thursday. The two men have been booked into the St. Louis County Jail on probable cause drug charges.

The BCA says their agents seized 80 grams of suspected fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is up to 100 times stronger than morphine and only a few milligrams can kill a person,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in a release. “The drugs seized during this operation would have been enough to kill more than 26,000 people.”

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Superior Police Department and the FBI assisted the BCA in the operation.