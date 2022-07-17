Undefeated Minnesota Aurora punch ticket to championship game

After an amazing inaugural season, the Minnesota Aurora Football Club is headed to the championship game.

The still undefeated women's soccer team (who went 11-0-1 on the season) took down McLean Soccer at TCO Stadium on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd.

The 1-0 win over McLean punches the Aurora's ticket to the USL-W Championship game. The Aurora are set to take on the winner of the South Georgia Tormenta FC or the Greenville Liberty SC. They face off Sunday night in South Carolina.

Minnesota will host the championship game at TCO Stadium next Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m.