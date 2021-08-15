Crews fighting large wildfire burning in Superior National Forest

article

Crews are working to battle a fire burning in northern Minnesota at the Superior National Forest, as the state warns conditions are vulnerable to wildfires.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire was detected around 3 p.m. on the Laurentian Ranger District near Greenwood Lake, 15 miles southwest of Isabella, Minnesota.

The Forest Service says the current size of the fire is unknown but estimated to be a couple of hundred acres of land burning and moving quickly in the dry conditions. The Forest Service says it is using aircraft to get a better estimate of the fire size while fire crews battle flames from the air and ground.

A fire weather watch is in effect on Sunday in northern Minnesota due to concerning conditions.