Crews fighting large wildfire burning in Superior National Forest

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 day ago
Photos show the fire burning near Greenwood Lake southwest of Isabella, Minnesota.. (USDA Forest Service / Supplied)

(FOX 9) - Crews are working to battle a fire burning in northern Minnesota at the Superior National Forest, as the state warns conditions are vulnerable to wildfires.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire was detected around 3 p.m. on the Laurentian Ranger District near Greenwood Lake, 15 miles southwest of Isabella, Minnesota.

The Forest Service says the current size of the fire is unknown but estimated to be a couple of hundred acres of land burning and moving quickly in the dry conditions. The Forest Service says it is using aircraft to get a better estimate of the fire size while fire crews battle flames from the air and ground.

A fire weather watch is in effect on Sunday in northern Minnesota due to concerning conditions.