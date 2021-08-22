135 properties evacuated due to Greenwood fire

Crews in northern Minnesota continue to battle the roughly 9,000-acre Greenwood fire, which is now about 25 miles outside of Ely.

135 properties have now been evacuated because of the fire.

"We’re at zero percent containment right now we’re expecting that we will be working on this fire for quite some time. We’re looking at next weekend currently there’s a forecast for some possible rain that will help us out," said Eastern Area Incident Management PIO Jarrit Johnston.

Monday, officials are hosting a public meeting to talk about concerns cause by the fire.