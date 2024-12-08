UnitedHealthcare CEO killed: Day 5 of manhunt, new photos of suspect released

The Brief Authorities are on day five of a manhunt for the gunman who killed United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, with clear images of the suspect recently released. Investigators believe they are closing in, uncovering key evidence like a burner phone, DNA samples, and shell casings bearing phrases critical of the healthcare industry. The suspect, who used a fake ID to check into a hostel before the shooting, remains at large, with rewards totaling $15,000 for information leading to his arrest.



It's day five of the hunt for the gunman who killed United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. NYPD released new photos of the suspect this weekend in hopes someone recognizes him.

Investigators believe they’re close to knowing who the suspect is with new images showing him getting into a cab and also in the backseat of a cab.

Now this manhunt stretches well beyond New York City.

New York Mayor Eric Adams is confident the suspect will be brought in soon.

"The net is tightening, and we're going to bring this person to justice," said Adams.

Right now, authorities will not say if they know the identity of the suspect.

"We do not want to give him an upper hand at all. Let him continue to believe he can hide behind the mask," said Adams.

One burning question: how did the gunman make his way through New York with so many surveillance cameras, and not be caught or identified after five days?

"This is one of the most dense areas in the city. It's often where a lot of corporate functions are held there," said Duarte Geraldino, reporter with FOX 5 in New York.

Background

Police say the suspect got on a Greyhound bus in Atlanta on Nov. 27 to New York City. He then used a fake New Jersey ID to check into a hostel before the shooting.

Officials released photos of the suspect while he was in the lobby of that hostel.

After the shooting, investigators found a backpack in Central Park. New York media outlets are reporting it contained a jacket and monopoly money.

Authorities found a burner phone in an alley after the shooting, and they are looking to see if it’s connected to him.

Investigators also say they found three shell casings with the words "deny," "depose" and "defend," which are popular phrases to criticize the healthcare insurance industry.

Over the weekend, NYPD dive teams searched Central Park looking for the murder weapon.

"How can someone just walk out of New York City? Well, the fact that there are so many cameras and that there are so many people means you can just blend into the crowd," said Geraldino.

During their search, investigators also found a discarded water bottle and a protein bar wrapper which they are testing for DNA.

The FBI is offering $5,000 for information that could lead to an arrest, and NYPD is offering $10,000.



