UnitedHealthcare CEO killing: Suspect took bus from Atlanta to NYC, reports say

The man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on Wednesday morning came to the city by bus from Atlanta, sources told FOX News.

What we know

Law enforcement sources told FOX News the suspect got on a Greyhound bus in Atlanta on Nov. 27 and went to New York City. He then used a fake New Jersey ID to check into a hostel before the shooting.

"We are fully cooperating with authorities on this active investigation. As it is ongoing, we cannot provide further comment at this time," a Greyhound spokesperson told FOX News Digital.

Thompson, 50, was fatally shot on Dec. 4 in an ambush outside the Hilton Midtown hotel ahead of UnitedHealthcare's annual investor conference at the hotel in what police have called a "brazen, targeted attack." The shooting was captured on camera, showing the shooter walking up to Thompson and shooting him in the back and the calf. The video also captured him barely pausing to clear a jam in the gun. The gunman then fled on food and by bicycle, last seen riding into Central Park.

Live rounds and casings from the shooting were left behind at the scene with the words "deny," "depose" and "defend." Each bullet had one word written on them. The messages on the bullets mimic the phrase "delay, deny, defend," which is often used by insurance industry critics to describe tactics used to avoid paying for health insurance claims.

Police sources also told FOX News the suspect dropped a burner phone in an alley after the shooting, and the Associated Press is reporting police are also testing a discarded water bottle and protein bar wrapper for his DNA.

Law enforcement officials told the AP they believe the shooter had at least some firearms training and experience with guns based on the surveillance video and evidence from the scene.

Manhunt for the person of interest

NYPD released pictures of the shooting suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (NYPD / Supplied)

The manhunt for the person who killed Thompson continues Friday. The New York Police Department on Thursday released new photos of the person of interest that show his face.

The images show a man in the lobby of his New York City hostel, and add to a collection of photos and videos that have been shared since the shooting, including footage of the attack, as well as still frames of the suspect shopping at Starbucks before the attack.

"We are fully cooperating with the NYPD and, as this is an active investigation, can not comment at this time," hostel spokesperson Danielle Brumfitt said in an emailed statement to the AP.

Who is Brian Thompson?

Thompson was married and the father of two sons who lived in Maple Grove. He worked at UnitedHealthcare since 2004, serving as the CEO for more than three years.

His wife, Paulette, told NBC News on Wednesday that he told her some people had been threatening him, though she didn't have many details on the threats.

UnitedHealthcare provides coverage for more than 49 million Americans and brought in more than $281 billion in revenue last year. It is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the U.S. and manages health insurance coverage for employers and state and federally funded Medicaid programs, the AP said. In October, UnitedHealthcare was named along with Humana and CVS in a Senate report detailing how its denial rate for prior authorizations for some Medicare Advantage patients has surged in recent years.