Tyler Childers announces Target Center show in April as part of world tour

article

The Brief Tyler Childers has announced a stop at Target Center in Minneapolis on April 9 as part of his upcoming world tour. Childers has earned seven Grammy nominations and recently released his latest album Rustin’ in the Rain.



Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Tyler Childers has announced a stop in Minneapolis’ Target Center as part of his upcoming world tour.

What we know

The Tyler Childers: On The Road tour will stop in Minnesota on April 9, and feature support from acts including Wynonna Judd, Charley Crockett, Robert Earl Keen, The Hold Steady, Medium Build, Deer Tick, Hayes Carll, S.G. Goodman, Cory Branan and SOMA.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m., for Artist Presale, and for the general public on Nov. 22 through Live Nation.



Childers has earned seven Grammy nominations and has been featured on "CBS This Morning," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series and "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

The tour kicks off on Feb. 6 in New Zealand, and doesn’t end until Nov. 15 in London.

Childers’ latest album, Rustin’ in the Rain, follows 2022’s triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?

Sale donations

According to a press release, $1 from every ticket sold will benefit both Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund (HHARF) and REVERB.

HHARF was established in 2020 by Childers and Senora May to bring awareness and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region.

Meanwhile, REVERB works to "reduce environmental impact in live music, engage fans and fund carbon impact programs to address the impacts of the tour that cannot be eliminated."