Twins postseason tickets go on sale Thursday
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The first-place Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday that postseason tickets will go on sale Thursday September 12 at noon.
The club is currently 5.0 games up on the Cleveland Indians who they face this weekend in Cleveland.
Though the exact postseason schedule hasn’t been determined, the only way to guarantee a ticket for all potential playoff games will be by purchasing a ticket strip on twinsbaseball.com/Postseason.
The Major League Baseball postseason schedule is as follows:
American League Wild Card
Wednesday, October 2
American League Division Series
Advertisement
Game 1: Friday, October 4
Game 2: Saturday, October 5
Game 3: Monday, October 7
Game 4: Tuesday, October 8 (if necessary)
Game 5: Thursday, October 10 (if necessary)
American League Championship Series
Game 1: Saturday, October 12
Game 2: Sunday, October 13
Game 3: Tuesday, October 15
Game 4: Wednesday, October 16
Game 5: Thursday, October 17 (if necessary)
Game 6: Saturday, October 19 (if necessary)
Game 7: Sunday, October 20 (if necessary)
World Series
Game 1: Tuesday, October 22
Game 2: Wednesday, October 23
Game 3: Friday, October 25
Game 4: Saturday, October 26
Game 5: Sunday, October 27 (if necessary)
Game 6: Tuesday, October 29 (if necessary)
Game 7: Wednesday, October 30 (if necessary)