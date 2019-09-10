Twins postseason tickets go on sale Thursday

article

The first-place Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday that postseason tickets will go on sale Thursday September 12 at noon.

The club is currently 5.0 games up on the Cleveland Indians who they face this weekend in Cleveland.

Though the exact postseason schedule hasn’t been determined, the only way to guarantee a ticket for all potential playoff games will be by purchasing a ticket strip on twinsbaseball.com/Postseason.

The Major League Baseball postseason schedule is as follows:

American League Wild Card

Wednesday, October 2

American League Division Series

Game 1: Friday, October 4

Game 2: Saturday, October 5

Game 3: Monday, October 7

Game 4: Tuesday, October 8 (if necessary)

Game 5: Thursday, October 10 (if necessary)

American League Championship Series

Game 1: Saturday, October 12

Game 2: Sunday, October 13

Game 3: Tuesday, October 15

Game 4: Wednesday, October 16

Game 5: Thursday, October 17 (if necessary)

Game 6: Saturday, October 19 (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, October 20 (if necessary)

World Series

Game 1: Tuesday, October 22

Game 2: Wednesday, October 23

Game 3: Friday, October 25

Game 4: Saturday, October 26

Game 5: Sunday, October 27 (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, October 29 (if necessary)

Game 7: Wednesday, October 30 (if necessary)