Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force shifts to virtual operations

The Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force is shifting to virtual operations after forming earlier this summer in response to a spike in gun violence and violent crime in the metro area, according to the District of Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal, state and local law enforcement worked on the task force to target those responsible for gun violence. Over the last 60 days, the task force removed 156 illegal firearms off the streets and at least 22 people have been charged federally with firearms violations and other crimes.

During this time, the task force operated out of a centralized command center, but efforts in the fall and winter will move to a virtual platform.

According to U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, the task force was only supposed to last for a month, but due to its success, operations continued for another month.