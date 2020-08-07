Checking in on first 30 days of Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force

After the death of George Floyd, the Twin Cities saw a spike in shootings and other violent crimes. Now, a task force created to help stop the barrage of bullets will continue, at least for a while.

"It's going well," said U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald. "It's everybody located in one spot, sharing information about technology, analysis, about who's pulling the trigger."

MacDonald says the Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force puts members from a dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in one location to target the most violent offenders.

Over the last 30 days, MacDonald says the task force has taken 94 guns off the streets, arrested 87 people, and charged 10 of them locally, while 15 face federal weapons charges.

"If you were to look into these individuals' backgrounds, you will see significant violent crime histories and they are the ones we know are causing the mayhem on the streets," said MacDonald.

MacDonald says the task force helped apprehend Zachary Robinson in Chicago after he shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend Leneesha Columbus near the George Floyd memorial at 38th and Chicago. The group has also been working on the recent string of carjackings in south Minneapolis.

"When there is this talk about defunding and dismantling, there's this perception law enforcement isn't out there doing its job," said MacDonald. "Well, they are. They are out there doing their job."

MacDonald says the task force was only supposed to last for a month, but considering how well it's working, it will keep going for at least another 30 days.

"If we can get the community engaged, get them to reclaim their communities, feel good about where they are living," explained MacDonald. "Let their kids go out and play. That's what our goal is, by doing what we are."