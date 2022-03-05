Twin Cities teachers gather as strike looms

Dozens of teachers in both Minneapolis and St. Paul spent the first part of their weekend painting and assembling signs in preparation for a possible strike on Tuesday.

"We want to do what's best for our students and that's why we are here, in these negotiations and still standing firm," said Saint Paul Public Schools teacher Brian Hodge-Rice.

In St. Paul, the teacher's demands include higher wages, smaller class sizes and more mental health resources for students.

"The last two years have been the hardest two years of every educator's life that I know," said Hodge-Rice.

In Minneapolis, supporters and representatives from other local unions stood in solidarity with teachers on Saturday.

"We will be there putting pressure on the administration, putting pressure on the superintendent, putting pressure on the school board to do the right thing," said Cherrene Horazuk of Minnesota Workers United.

Parents also joined the demonstration.

"It's very unfortunate that we have to get to a place where we have to picket, where we have to strike. That means somebody is not being heard," said MPS parent Cynthia Wilson.

If the unions and the school districts can't reach a deal before Tuesday, many parents will be left to find their own childcare.

In the event of a strike, MPS will offer extremely limited childcare for kids in grades Pre-K to 5th grade. Breakfast and lunch will be available and school-based health clinics run by the City of Minneapolis and Hennepin County will still be open.

In St. Paul, Discovery Club will be open for pre-registered families on the first day of the strike. Kid Space will then open on Wednesday and meals will be available for students as well.

The YMCA will also offer childcare services from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at their Blaisdell and North Minneapolis YMCA locations in Minneapolis and at their Midway YMCA location in St. Paul. The cost for a full day of childcare is $45 at the Blaisdell and Midway YMCA and is $12 at the North Minneapolis YMCA.

Negotiations are expected to ​continue Sunday and Monday in both Twin Cities. A rally in Minneapolis is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.