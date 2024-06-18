Twin Cities among smallest average apartment size in US

article

The Twin Cities was named among the top places with the smallest average apartment sizes in the United States.

A report from RentCafe found that while larger apartments are making a comeback, the average size is just 916 square feet, up 27 square feet from 2023. The uptick in square footage is due in part to more two-and three-bedroom apartments becoming available.

St. Paul and Minneapolis were ranked in the top 15 cities with the smallest new apartment sizes. Other cities include:

Seattle, WA Portland, OR Queens, NY Brooklyn, NY Detroit, MI Manhattan, NY Washington, D.C. San Francisco, CA Philadelphia, PA Silver Spring, MD Oakland, CA Boston, MA, St. Paul, MN Minneapolis, MN Jersey City, NJ

According to the report, the average apartment size in Minneapolis is 780 square feet, while in St. Paul, it's 772 square feet, below the national average of 916 square feet.

Meanwhile, the cities with the largest new apartments are located in the southern U.S., with Gainesville and Tallahassee, Florida, taking the top two spots and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rounding out in third.