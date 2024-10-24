Twin Cities is one of the most livable places in US: survey

The Brief The Twin Cities metro area is ranked one of the most livable cities in the U.S., according to a report from RentCafe. Minneapolis ranks highly in hospitality, physical well-being, quality of life and socioeconomics. The metro area has a cost of living that is 6% below the national average, helping with their ranking.



The Twin Cities metro area is one of the most livable cities in the U.S., a new report from RentCafe says.

How does Minneapolis, St. Paul rank?

The Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area ranked fourth in the country when it comes to livability.

The metro area ranks 14th in quality of life, and 15th in socioeconomics.

Helping its ranking, the metro area also has a strong focus on hospitality and physical well-being.

The report also attributes the metro area as a "major cultural hub", with more than 30 colleges and universities. The cost of living being 6% below the national average also gives the metro area its high ranking.

Midwest locations dominate top 20 most ‘livable’ metros

Overall, the Midwest claimed nine of the top 20 areas on RentCafe’s list – with other high-ranking metro areas like Lincoln, NE (#2); Des Moines, IA (#3); Ann Arbor, MI (#5); Milwaukee (#6); and Green Bay, WI (#9).

Madison, WI (#12); Omaha, NE (#15); and Indianapolis (#16) also made the ranking, each earning their place with top scores in socioeconomics, according to RentCafe’s report.

Top 20 most livable metros in 2024

Portland, ME Lincoln, NE Des Moines, IA Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Ann Arbor, MI Milwaukee, WI Washington, D.C. Pittsburgh, PA Green Bay, WI Harrisburg, PA Manchester, NH Madison, WI Albany, NY Colorado Springs, CO Omaha, NE Indianapolis, IN Boston, MA San Francisco, CA Providence, RI Seattle, WA