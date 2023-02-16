Expand / Collapse search

Twin Cities chef Brian Ingram offers help in Turkey: ‘We’re doing great things’

Twin Cities chef and restaurateur Brian Ingram of Purpose Restaurants headed to Turkey to help following a devastating earthquake. He checks in with the FOX 9 Good Day crew to offer updates.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following a 7.8 earthquake and subsequent aftershocks that devastated Turkey and Syria, killing thousands in the process, Twin Cities chef and restaurateur Brian Ingram of Purpose Restaurants headed to Turkey to help. 

Currently in Turkey about 60 miles from the Syrian border, Ingram contacted FOX 9’s Good Day via Zoom to check in with the crew and offer relief effort updates.

For days, his crew has shopped for stoves and supplies to cook food for those in need.

"As a group we’re doing such amazing things here," Ingram told FOX 9, while noting they’re currently using a church as a headquarters and a "gutted" Enterprise van for transportation.

Ingram has previously partnered with the Gospel Culture Cafe in Turkey. He traveled to a few years ago to help open the cafe.

Purpose Restaurants includes Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul and St. Louis Park, The Gnome Craft Pub in St. Paul, and The Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul and Duluth.

