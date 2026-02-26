Twin Cities beloved D'Amico and Sons restaurants closing

The Brief D'Amico and Sons, a staple in the Twin Cities dining scene, is closing its last two locations. The Edina and Golden Valley fast casual restaurants will close at the end of March. The D'Amico family will focus on their Florida establishments after over 40 years in Minnesota.



The Twin Cities dining scene is saying goodbye to a long-standing favorite, D'Amico and Sons, as it prepares to close its last two locations.

‘They are an established icon here in Minneapolis-St Paul’

What we know:

D'Amico and Sons, known for its elevated Italian food in a fast-casual setting, will close its Edina and Golden Valley locations when their leases end in March.

This marks the end of an era for a restaurant that has been a go-to for decades.

"Very happy for them to start whatever that chapter is next but sad for our local dining scene," said Stephanie Shimp, owner of the Blue Plate Restaurant Group.

‘They really took us on a journey’

The backstory:

The D'Amico family, including Richard and Larry D'Amico, plan to shift their focus to their restaurants in Naples, Florida.

Their influence on the Twin Cities dining scene has been significant, with establishments like Bar Lurcat, Campiello, and D'Amico Cucina elevating fine dining standards in the 1980s and 1990s.

"We don't have the Twin Cities scene that we have today if we don't have the D'Amicos," said Minneapolis St Paul Magazine editor at large Stephanie March, who writes about the local restaurant scene.

The legacy of D'Amico and Sons

What they're saying:

"D'Amico and Sons was the first fine fast casual concept that I'd ever experienced," said Shimp.

The sentiment is shared by many who have enjoyed the restaurant's pizzas, pastas, and salads over the years. Josh Thoma, a chef who began his career with the D'Amicos and owner of Smack Shack, credits them for mentoring young chefs and providing essential skills for managing restaurants.

"I don't think I would be where I'm at now without having worked for D'Amico and partners," said Thoma.