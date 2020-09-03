Twin Cities area wind speeds peak at 55 miles per hour Thursday morning

article

Wind speeds peaked at 55 miles per hour in the Twin Cities metro area Thursday morning.

The Crystal airport recorded a peak wind speed of 55 miles per hour Thursday morning, followed closely by a 51-mile-per-hour recording at the St. Cloud Airport.

Other notable peak wind speeds include 48 miles per hour in Alexandria, 45 miles per hour in Glenwood and Willmar and a 44-mile-per-hour gust at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

30 different Minnesota airports recorded gusts over 35 miles per hour in the last 12 hours.