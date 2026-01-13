Trump threatens funding to Minnesota: Is it legal?

The Brief President Trump announced plans to cut funding to sanctuary cities and states starting Feb. 1. Trump's authority to withhold funds is legally and constitutionally in question. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison previously challenged similar efforts and won a preliminary injunction.



President Donald Trump has put sanctuary states, including Minnesota, on notice with a new funding threat. Meanwhile, the legality of such cuts is in question.

Trump's funding announcement

What we know:

While speaking in Detroit Tuesday, President Trump announced massive funding cuts to sanctuary states starting February 1. Trump said no payments will be made to sanctuary cities or states that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement and efforts to stamp out fraud. He criticized Minnesota, saying, "It was a great state, and now it's getting destroyed."

What they're saying:

Hamline University political science professor David Schultz questioned Trump's authority, stating, "Legally and constitutionally, it's at best on tenuous ground." He added that such actions might violate the Tenth Amendment, "You can’t use coercive measures to get states to do things you don’t like."

Previous legal challenges

The backstory:

This isn't the first time the Trump administration has attempted to cut funding to sanctuary areas. A year ago, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and a coalition of 22 states sued the federal government over similar actions and won a preliminary injunction.

What's next:

Schultz anticipates this case might also end up in court, stating, "The federal government can't compel or force states to do certain things."

Schultz cited another Supreme Court case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius, for his belief that these proposed funding cuts would be ruled unconstitutional. In that case, the court found Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act unconstitutionally coercive.

What we don't know:

The White House has not released details on the specific funding cuts, with Trump saying, "What kind of funding? You'll see. It will be significant."

FOX 9 reached out to the White House requesting further details. A spokesperson referred us back to the President’s comments.