Trump's State of the Union: Minnesota 'stunning' example of corruption

The Brief President Donald Trump held his State of the Union address Tuesday night, where he mentioned fraud in Minnesota. Trump said $19 billion in taxpayer money has been stolen in Minnesota. Several Minnesota state programs are currently being investigated for fraud.



President Donald Trump called out "corruption" in Minnesota at his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Trump calls out MN for "corruption"

What they're saying:

"When it comes to the corruption that is plundering America, there has been no more stunning example than Minnesota," Trump said in the address. "Where members of the Somali community have pillaged $19 billion from the American taxpayer."

Trump continued to say that the corruption is worse in other states, like California, Maine and many other states are "much worse."

"This is the kind of corruption that shreds the fabric of a nation," Trump continued.

Rep. Omar, Trump exchange words during address

Dig deeper:

During the address, Trump could be seen exchanging words with Rep. Ilhan Omar and a group of Democrat lawmakers after saying they should be "ashamed of themselves" for not standing up during a speech about immigration enforcement.

Omar can be heard and seen yelling back at Trump, but it is unclear what she said.