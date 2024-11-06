Trump becomes the 1st Republican to win one MN county since Hoover

On Election Night, Donald Trump became the first Republican in nearly 100 years to win northern Minnesota's Carlton County.

What do we know?

In Carlton County, unofficial results show Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris by 530 votes.

Carlton County includes the cities of Cloquet and Moose Lake, just southwest of Duluth.

Background

This was the first time since Herbert Hoover in 1928 that a Republican had won the county.

That year, Hoover won 444 electoral points, winning all but eight of the then-48 states up for grabs.

Context

Carlton County is among the few Democratic holdouts in northern Minnesota, along with St. Louis and Lake counties, as the region has shifted red in the 21st century.

Harris easily carried St. Louis County by 13 percent points and was able to hold off Trump in Lake County.

Minnesota ultimately went blue for Harris on Election Night, but Trump won out elsewhere to easily win the presidency.