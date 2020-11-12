Trump adviser Lewandowski, RNC chief of staff Walters test positive for COVID-19

Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Lewandowski appeared with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani at an event last Saturday outside a landscaping company and lobbed unfounded accusations of voter fraud as the race was called for Trump’s challenger, President-elect Joe Biden.

Lewandowski was also at the election night party at the White House last week linked to several virus cases.

Republican National Committee Chief of Staff Richard Walters also tested positive for COVID-19, although he did not attend an election night event held at the White House, The Hill and the New York Times reported.

Lewandowski recently traveled to Pennsylvania to assist Trump’s efforts to contest the state’s election results. He said Thursday he believes he was infected in Philadelphia and he's not experiencing any symptoms.

Former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski (R) and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speak to the media about a court order giving the Trump campaign access to observe vote counting operations on November 5, 202 (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Expand

Multiple White House and campaign officials have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in recent days, including Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.