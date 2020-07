article

Emergency crews have blocked ramps on and off of Highway 280 at Kasota Avenue in St. Paul for a crash.

Troopers have blocked the on and off-ramps for southbound lanes on Highway 280 at Kasota Avenue for the incident.

At this point, few details about the crash are known but Minnesota State Patrol says it was deadly.

The ramps will be blocked for an extended period while the crash is investigated.