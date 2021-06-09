Expand / Collapse search

Trial for 3 ex-Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd's death to start March 7

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Death of George Floyd
FOX 9
lane kueng thao article

Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng (left), Thomas Lane (center), and Tou Thao (right) have been charged in connection to George Floyd's death. (Hennepin County Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new trial date has been set for three of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

The joint trial for Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane is now set to begin starting Monday, March 7, with jury selection beginning the following day, according to a scheduling order signed Tuesday by Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill. Opening statements and witness testimony will begin on Monday, March 28.

The three former officers were initially scheduled to go on trial in August before the case was delayed.

Trial for 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd's death delayed to 2022

The trial for the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is being postponed until March 2022 to allow the federal case against the ex-officers to proceed first, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled Thursday.

Thao, Kueng and Lane are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.

Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer who was convicted in second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, will be sentenced on June 25. 