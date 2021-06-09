Trial for 3 ex-Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd's death to start March 7

article

A new trial date has been set for three of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

The joint trial for Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane is now set to begin starting Monday, March 7, with jury selection beginning the following day, according to a scheduling order signed Tuesday by Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill. Opening statements and witness testimony will begin on Monday, March 28.

The three former officers were initially scheduled to go on trial in August before the case was delayed.

Thao, Kueng and Lane are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.

Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer who was convicted in second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, will be sentenced on June 25.