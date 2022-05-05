Traffic cameras capture police chase that ends with crash in Eagan, Minn.

A police chase that started in Bloomington, Minnesota after a report of shots fired Thursday evening ended with a wreck in Eagan, in which the driver narrowly missed hitting a pedestrian.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the report of shots fired at a home along 2nd Avenue South near 85th Street South.

Police say no one was hurt during the shooting, but witnesses reported seeing a gray vehicle driving away from the scene. An officer responding to the home spotted a vehicle matching the description and tried to stop the driver. But investigators say the driver instead took off, leading police on a chase that went down Highway 77 and ended with a crash at Cliff Road.

Traffic camera video shows the driver flying down the exit to Cliff Road, dodging vehicles, and nearly hitting a man attempting to cross the road before slamming into another vehicle that was going through the intersection.

The driver and a passenger were arrested shortly after the crash. Police say the two people in the other vehicle suffered injuries. Firefighters were also called in to extinguish flames as the vehicle caught fire.

Inside the vehicle, officers say they found a gun.

The incident is under investigation.