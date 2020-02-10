Towns, Russell each buy 1,000 tickets for fans to attend Wednesday's Timberwolves game

To thank their fans, Minnesota Timberwolves players D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns each bought 1,000 tickets for this Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

According to a release, fans can claim the complimentary tickets on Timberwolves.com. Tickets are available now on a first-come, first-served basis, and limited to four per customer.

“I’ve felt the love from Timberwolves fans since I first stepped foot in Minnesota,” Russell said in the release. “Karl and I are so excited for what’s ahead so in appreciation of all the support, we wanted to give fans tickets to a game. Last Saturday night was amazing and I can’t wait to feel that atmosphere again Wednesday night at Target Center.”

“I appreciate all the fans for giving my brother D’Angelo a warm Minnesota welcome,” Towns said in the release. “We’re excited about this new direction and wanted to give fans the chance to come out to a game on us. We look forward to a very loud Target Center on Wednesday night."

The Timberwolves play the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.