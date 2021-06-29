Town Ball Tour: Inter-city rivalry game between Sartell Stone Poneys vs. Sartell Muskies

article

This week’s FOX 9 Town Ball Tour stop is in Sartell for an inter-city rivalry game between the Sartell Muskies and the Sartell Stone Poneys. FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from the ballpark starting at 5 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on the FOX 9 YouTube page.

Both teams call St. Cloud Orthopedics Field home. The ballpark, built in 1981, was originally named "Muskie Field" because it was built by players on the Muskies, who raised also raised the money for it. It was renamed "St. Cloud Orthopedics Field" following a large donation by St. Cloud Orthopedics.

The Muskies have been a team since 1979. They’ve qualified for the state tournament 17 times, most recently in 2020. They’re currently undefeated 20-0, their best start to date.

The Stone Poneys are a newer team, formed in 2010. Sartell is described as a baseball-centric community, which some thought could be enhanced by having another team in town. The rivalry between the two teams is more intense since everyone knows each other and some players on each team played each other growing up.

Both teams’ managers said their rivalry is the kind where "we want to win, but we want to have a beer after the game together.

Muskies Manager Randy Beckstrom told FOX 9’s Shayne Wells that pride is the biggest thing on the line in this game.

"You never want to lose when its’ a rival, obviously when you’re in the same town, you want to beat the other team in town," he said.

Sartell is about an hour and a half north of the Twin Cities, located just north of St. Cloud along the Mississippi River.

Sartell Stone Poneys vs. Sartell Muskies

7 p.m.

St. Cloud Orthopedics Field

12th St. N., Northside Park

Sartell, MN 56377

