2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is back for another round of summer stops at some the best ballparks and towns in Minnesota. This year, featured games will also be streamed live on fox9.com/live with the Minnesota Baseball Association and SchoolSpace Media.

We’ll see you at the ballpark!

2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

June 2: Waconia

Waconia Lakers vs St. Boni Saints

June 9: Buffalo

Buffalo Bulldogs vs Howard Lake Orphans

June 16: Delano

Delano Athletics vs Loretto Larks

June 23: St. Patrick

St. Patrick Irish vs New Market Muskies

June 30: Sartell

Sartell Stone Poneys vs Sartell Muskies

July 14: Minneapolis Parade Stadium

Minneapolis Cobras vs Minneapolis Mudcats and Minneapolis Blue Sox vs Minneapolis North Stars (doubleheader)

July 21: Faribault

Faribault Lakers vs Rochester Royals

New to the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour? Take a look at some great moments from past seasons.