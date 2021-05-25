Expand / Collapse search

2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Town Ball Tour
FOX 9
2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule article

2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is back for another round of summer stops at some the best ballparks and towns in Minnesota. This year, featured games will also be streamed live on fox9.com/live with the Minnesota Baseball Association and SchoolSpace Media. 

We’ll see you at the ballpark!

2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

June 2: Waconia
Waconia Lakers vs St. Boni Saints

June 9: Buffalo
Buffalo Bulldogs vs Howard Lake Orphans

June 16: Delano 
Delano Athletics vs Loretto Larks

June 23: St. Patrick
St. Patrick Irish vs New Market Muskies

June 30: Sartell
Sartell Stone Poneys vs Sartell Muskies

July 14: Minneapolis Parade Stadium
Minneapolis Cobras vs Minneapolis Mudcats and Minneapolis Blue Sox vs Minneapolis North Stars (doubleheader)

July 21: Faribault
Faribault Lakers vs Rochester Royals

New to the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour? Take a look at some great moments from past seasons.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Favorite moments

Here's a look at some of our favorite moments from the Town Ball season.

Orphans player, FOX 9 Top Teacher Steve Boger hosts a kindergarten reunion for his students at town ball game

Steve Boger, a Howard Lake Orphans player and FOX 9 Top Teacher, invites his current and former students and their families to the ballpark every year for kindergarten reunion night--where the kids run the bases after the 3rd inning and sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" for the 7th inning stretch.

Former Arlington A's player with cancer takes ceremonial trip around bases

A former Arlington A’s player who was told he has six months to live touched them all Wednesday night, taking a ceremonial trip around the bases during FOX 9’s Town Ball Tour.  

Fox 9's Hobie and Jennifer race twine ball in Dassel, Minn.

Fox 9's Hobie and Jennifer race twine ball in Dassel, Minn.