2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule
(FOX 9) - The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is back for another round of summer stops at some the best ballparks and towns in Minnesota. This year, featured games will also be streamed live on fox9.com/live with the Minnesota Baseball Association and SchoolSpace Media.
We’ll see you at the ballpark!
2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour
June 2: Waconia
Waconia Lakers vs St. Boni Saints
June 9: Buffalo
Buffalo Bulldogs vs Howard Lake Orphans
June 16: Delano
Delano Athletics vs Loretto Larks
June 23: St. Patrick
St. Patrick Irish vs New Market Muskies
June 30: Sartell
Sartell Stone Poneys vs Sartell Muskies
July 14: Minneapolis Parade Stadium
Minneapolis Cobras vs Minneapolis Mudcats and Minneapolis Blue Sox vs Minneapolis North Stars (doubleheader)
July 21: Faribault
Faribault Lakers vs Rochester Royals
New to the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour? Take a look at some great moments from past seasons.
Advertisement